Seattle weather: Another warm and hazy day Thursday, highs in the 80s

It was another warm and hazy day for the Pacific Northwest with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

The heat alerts remain in effect for the cascade foothills and eastern/central Washington through Thursday evening.

Highs Thursday will again be in the mid to low 80s with sunny skies, but plenty of hazy smoke.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the cascade as conditions remain hot, dry and unstable. The warning continues until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Wildfire smoke will be present around western Washington again Thursday, but most of the haze will be in the upper atmosphere. Most of the air quality monitors have shown moderate conditions, but worse air will be found closer to the local fires.

Skies will remain dry, sunny and warm through the end of the week. Isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, with better chances of rain and cooler temperatures into next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

