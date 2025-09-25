Seattle weather: Back to milder temperatures and afternoon sunshine Friday

The Brief Cooler temperatures and increased clouds marked Thursday in western Washington, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Fire risks are elevated in central and eastern Washington due to increased westerly winds; Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 p.m. Warmer weather expected Saturday, but shower chances rise Sunday and continue into next week.



It was a cooler day Thursday with more clouds for western Washington; Highs only reached the low to mid 60s.

It was a cooler day with more clouds for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Zonal flow has increased westerly winds today for central and eastern Washington, increasing the fire risks. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 11 p.m. tonight. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until early Friday morning for the Ellensburg area as well.

Zonal flow has increased the winds this evening for central and eastern Washington, increasing the fire risks.

We will see more sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday. Clouds will hang further north and along the San Juans with the slight chance of sprinkles.

We will see more sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Saturday, which will be great for the local outdoor sporting events. Shower chances increase later in the day Sunday and continues into next week.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Saturday, which will be great for the local outdoor sporting events.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Kent, WA police arrest man accused of shoplifting, killing clerk who tried to stop him

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.