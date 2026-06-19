Seattle weather: Cooler Saturday, 90s return next week

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The Brief Western Washington temperatures reached the mid-80s today with sunny conditions for Seattle’s World Cup match, before a low-pressure system on Saturday cools the region into the mid-70s and creates elevated fire danger in Eastern Washington. A sharp warming trend begins Sunday, leading to a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday with record-challenging highs of 91 degrees, significant heat, and elevated fire danger. The hot, dry pattern will keep temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday before easing into the upper 70s on Thursday, with no expected rainfall throughout the upcoming week.



Today, temperatures climbed into the mid-80s across much of Western Washington. Weather conditions looked great for Seattle’s World Cup match as clouds lifted around midday, allowing for increasing sunshine and temperatures that reached the low 80s by post game.

Tomorrow, temperatures will cool back into the mid-70s as an upper-level area of low pressure tracks across British Columbia. This system will increase onshore flow and bring a stronger westerly push through the region. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, making for a pleasant start to the weekend.

The same weather system will also create elevated fire danger east of the Cascades. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect on Saturday for portions of Eastern Washington where blustery winds and low relative humidity values could support rapid fire growth.

Seattle weather will require heat precautions while the area also faces elevated weather-related fire concerns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle to feel the heat again on Sunday

By Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the low 80s around Seattle. The warming trend will accelerate early next week, with highs approaching 90 degrees Monday and reaching 91 degrees Tuesday. Tuesday will be a Weather Alert Day as residents should prepare for significant heat and elevated fire danger. Temperatures may challenge daily records in some locations.

Seattle weather peaks near 90 degrees Tuesday while Seattle remains dry with weather conditions favoring elevated fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The hot pattern will continue Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 80s before temperatures ease back into the upper 70s Thursday. No rainfall is expected through the upcoming week. While a few long-range models hint at the possibility of isolated light showers next weekend, confidence remains low. The overall trend favors slightly cooler temperatures by that time.

Seattle weather reaches its peak early next week as Seattle temperatures approach record levels during this weather pattern. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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