Seattle weather: Flooding and wind by Monday

While it'll be breezy and damp at times this weekend, much stormier weather is forecast by Monday.

Western Washington and Seattle will undergo a deluge of moisture for the upcoming workweek with multiple atmospheric rivers through Thursday. This will bring an elevated threat of river and street flooding — along with landslides. The four-day stretch of 'weather alert days' starts on Monday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

WIND RECAP:

Forceful winds whipped through Puget Sound Friday evening. Gusts in many communities were higher than the forecast models first predicted: the cold front and pressure gradient packed more of a punch.

Sea-Tac Airport even saw a gust to 53 mph. While winds stayed breezy earlier this morning, gusts should ease somewhat this afternoon.

Today, winds aren't strong enough to warrant any official wind alerts. Earlier this morning, about 7,000 customers with Puget Sound Energy were without power. That number improved throughout the day. The utility is planning for inclement weather events over the coming days to limit service disruptions.

WINDS AHEAD:

It'll be breezy on Sunday, but stronger winds will follow on Monday. While Monday's windstorm doesn't look major, moderate winds could still result in tree limb damage, spotty power outages and clogged storm drains from downed leaves.

Winds stay breezy Tuesday through Thursday, but the most forceful winds this week look to be Monday.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

We expect on-and-off rain on Saturday. A weak atmospheric river Sunday morning will bring widespread rain.

That will turn to isolated showers Sunday afternoon and evening. It'll be slightly blustery both today and tomorrow.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

COASTAL FLOODING:

Many communities are experiencing King Tides this weekend. This is a colloquial term to describe some of the highest tides of the year. There are a few spots that could see minor tidal overflow tomorrow morning. Check out the active alerts below."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MOUNTAIN SNOW:

Some snow accumulation is possible at Stevens and White Passes today, but the chance isn't high enough for any official winter alerts this afternoon and tonight. In fact, the National Weather Service canceled earlier winter alerts due to the possibility of snow decreasing. Still, I'd recommend checking WSDOT restrictions before traveling over the mountains today.



Starting Sunday and lasting through much of the workweek, we expect rain at most mountain passes. There could be super heavy snow over the highest peaks and the volcanoes. That's where the threat of avalanches is possible.

RIVER FLOODING:

As atmospheric rivers start targeting Western Washington for the upcoming workweek, one of our biggest concerns for the upcoming workweek is the risk of moderate or even isolated major river flooding.

Even though the timing and severity of the flooding is still somewhat fluid, we're particularly watching the Snoqualmie River near Carnation - that could reach major flooding on at least a couple of the days (right now, it looks like the chance of major flooding could happen both Tuesday and Thursday).

The Snohomish, Skykomish, Skokomish, Skagit and the Chehalis Rivers also need to be especially watched.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

STREET FLOODING AND LANDSLIDES:

Driving will be exceptionally challenging in the rain between Monday and Thursday. Roads will be wet with cases of minor street flooding. Visibility will be low during periods of heavy rain. Remember to never drive past 'road closed' signs or into flooded waters: it could be deadly.

The risk of landslides will be rising due to saturated and unstable soil.

With the onslaught of wet weather ahead, there's a Flood Watch posted for Western Washington from Sunday evening to Friday afternoon.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care. Stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for the latest!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

