Seattle weather: Great weather for Seattle weekend sports, sunshine & 60s
SEATTLE - Skies started sunny into Friday afternoon, but clouds returned by the evening hours. A few sprinkles will move through overnight into Saturday morning.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday for the Wenatchee Valley area, including the Lower Sugarloaf Fire. Gusty winds will continue overnight, with gusts near 40 mph possible.
It will be a little cooler Saturday with morning clouds and a few sprinkles. Sunshine will return in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 60s.
The Mariners' playoff forecast is looking great, with roof open conditions and sunshine. Temperatures will be on the cool side, so make sure to bring a jacket.
Skies will start cloudy again Sunday, sunshine returns quickly for great conditions. High pressure will remain for the Pacific Northwest, bringing warmer and drier skies through the middle of the week.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.