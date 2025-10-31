Seattle weather: Gusty winds and heavy morning rain Saturday

The Brief Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in western Washington on Saturday, with a Flood Watch in effect. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph, particularly around central Puget Sound, under a Wind Advisory. Showers will taper off by Sunday, with a brief dry period before more rain returns Monday afternoon.



What's next:

Another round of heavy rain will push across western Washington early Saturday through mid-morning.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for parts of western Washington Saturday for heavy rainfall. We could see 3-5" of rain for the lowlands through Saturday night. Potential for stream and urban flooding will increase as well.

Winds will also pick up again Saturday morning through the evening hours, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest gusts will be midday around the central Puget Sound.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect early Saturday through the evening for strong wind gusts and the potential for area impacts.

Saturday will be a little milder with highs in the low 60s. Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to start Saturday, but showers will be more scattered into the afternoon. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone is possible into the evening for the central Puget Sound.

Showers will taper into Sunday with afternoon sunbreaks. We will see light snow at the higher mountain passes. A bit of dry time Sunday into Monday, but another round of rain returns Monday afternoon into Tuesday and then again for the end of the week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

