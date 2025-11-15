Seattle weather: Less rain but gray skies remain

While we're tracking far less rain in Seattle this weekend compared to the deluge of moisture we endured Thursday and Friday, you'll still be dodging light showers here-and-there.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be mild this weekend in the mid to upper 50s. A few spots could even approach 60 degrees in the greater Seattle area on Saturday afternoon. Keep a rain jacket with you in case showers develop overhead.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday weather for Puget Sound

There will be a slight uptick in shower chances on Sunday. On top of the damp pockets, the gray skies will be consistent in the Seattle area through tomorrow.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

During the workweek, a few sunbreaks are a possibility amidst mostly cloudy skies. Light, passing showers are in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks mainly dry at this point. Showers may stage a comeback for Thursday and Friday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.