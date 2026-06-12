Seattle weather: Record heat expected this weekend

The Brief High pressure building over the Pacific Northwest will bring clear skies and a steady warming trend, rising from the upper 70s and mid-80s on Saturday to peak temperatures on Monday. Sunday will trigger a Heat Advisory starting at 11 a.m. as offshore winds push inland temperatures into the 80s and lower 90s, threatening to tie or break daily temperature records. Monday will be the hottest day of the stretch with interior highs reaching the mid-80s to mid-90s, followed by a marine air push on Tuesday that returns the region to typical June temperatures by mid-week.



An area of high pressure building over the Pacific Northwest will continue strengthening through the weekend, setting the stage for the warmest weather we've seen so far this year. Sunshine will dominate the forecast, and temperatures will climb each day through Monday.

Temperatures will stay cool with clear skies Friday night. Overnight lows early Saturday will be close to 50 degrees.

It will be clear and cool in Western Washington on Friday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big warm-up coming to Seattle

Saturday will bring a noticeable warm-up with highs reaching the upper 70s to mid-80s across much of the interior. Light winds and abundant sunshine will make for a fantastic day to be outside.

The real heat arrives Sunday as the ridge of high pressure settles directly overhead. At the same time, offshore winds will help boost temperatures even higher. Afternoon highs will surge well into the 80s for most inland communities, while some of the traditionally warmer locations in the Southwest Interior and Lower Chehalis Valley could reach the lower 90s.

Several locations have a good chance of tying or breaking daily temperature records on Sunday. A Heat Advisory will take effect at 11 a.m. Sunday and remain in place through early Tuesday morning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday to Tuesday morning in Western Washington.

Seattle hits the 90s on Monday

The hottest day of the stretch still looks to be Monday. While coastal communities will stay cooler thanks to afternoon sea breezes and temperatures in the 70s, much of the interior will see highs ranging from the mid-80s to mid-90s. Overnight temperatures Monday night will remain unusually mild as well, with many locations around the Seattle metro area staying above 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will likely break daily heat records in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A stronger push of marine air is expected to arrive on Tuesday as onshore flow returns to Western Washington.

The cooling trend continues through the middle of next week as the marine layer deepens. Afternoon sunshine should still break through, but we will return to more typical June temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s inland on Wednesday and Thursday.

The hottest days of the year so far will hit this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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