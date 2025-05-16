Seattle weather: Soggy skies continue Into the weekend

The Brief Expect showers throughout the weekend, with Saturday being the wetter day. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with rainfall between .30 and .75 inches. Temperatures will rise next week, potentially reaching the 70s by Memorial Day weekend.



Continued chances for showers into the weekend. Saturday is likely to be the wetter of the two days this weekend. There is even a chance of some thunder on Saturday with just enough instability which could strengthen a few thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will range from .30-.75".

Onshore flow continues to push cooler air and showers into our region.

Temperatures will still be cool, only warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A soggy day around the region tomorrow with even a light dusting of snow in the mountains as the snow level will lower to around 3500' Saturday night.

Cloudy, cool and wet conditions persist into the weekend.

What's next:

A rainy weekend ahead, but temperatures will slowly warm in Seattle heading into next week. Early indications show that skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 70s in time for Memorial Day weekend.

A rainy weekend ahead, but temperatures will slowly warm in Seattle heading into next week.

