Soggy weather in Seattle with strong winds, mountain snow in Western Washington

The FOX 13 weather team has issued a weather alert for Monday for two reasons: one - the significant mountain snow over the higher passes and two - the forceful winds through the lowlands of Western Washington. Rain could also make the morning commute challenging around Puget Sound.

On Sunday, the weather is very quiet. We're expecting highs in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and drier weather this afternoon.

We’re concerned about winds leading to downed trees, road closures and power outages across Puget Sound on Monday, particularly from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. (though some winds could linger after that). There’s a High Wind Warning in effect for the Northwest Interior, Admiralty Inlet area, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the North Coast. South winds of 25-35 mph and gusts to 50-60 mph could damage trees and knock the power off. Make sure to keep your phone charged!

Soggy and windy weather is forecast in Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Even though winds won’t be as powerful for the communities under a Wind Advisory on Monday (including Everett, Tacoma and Olympia), there could still be scattered to widespread tree damage and power outages. Seattle’s forecast winds are just shy of an official wind alert; we’ll have to watch that closely.

There are several wind alerts to the north and south of Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Every autumn, the first couple of windstorms in Puget Sound act as "tree trimmers." The many leaves of the beautiful fall foliage get knocked down. Weak trees and loose branches tend to fall as well. These early systems tend to bring higher impacts than similar events deeper into storm season.



While this storm is less than 24 hours away from arriving, there’s still some uncertainty about how powerful the winds will be. The gusts could end up being stronger or weaker than what we’re currently forecasting: the impacts all hinge on the timing and location of the incoming storm system.

If the low pressure system moves farther north, winds will be weaker. If it moves south, the winds could be stronger.



Let’s talk about mountain snow. We’re forecasting between ten and 18 inches of snow in the pink (Winter Storm Warning) between tonight and Monday morning. Stevens Pass could get between 6–12 inches of snow if not more.

White Pass could see between four and ten inches (or more) of snow and is included in the purple (Winter Weather Advisory). Strong gusts over the Cascades of 40-45 mph could lower visibility further and make for treacherous driving conditions.

Travel will become difficult over Stevens and White Passes on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snoqualmie Pass could see a rain/snow mix at times; however, we’re not expecting anything more than a few inches of snow accumulation (if that). This is a developing situation and will need to be monitored closely.

Close to a foot (or more) of snow could fall over Stevens and White Passes between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Right now, we’re not anticipating any river flooding from this storm. However, a High Surf Advisory is posted for the Central and North Coast from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet are possible in the surf zone. We advise that people avoid walking on area beaches and jetties. Large waves could cause serious injury or sweep people into the rough seas.



There might be a few lightning strikes on Monday as well.



Quieter weather is forecast by midday on Tuesday (Election Day). Wednesday through Friday look quiet, cool and sunny. Wet weather returns to Seattle next weekend.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



