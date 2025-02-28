Seattle weather: Spring-like conditions to close out February

The Brief Mostly clear skies are forecast for Friday night, with another round of patchy fog by Saturday morning. A weak disturbance to the south will bring some scattered light rain to our region beginning Sunday night.



Western Washington will be treated to a rare sight tonight! Head outside beginning shortly after sunset to see seven planets lined up in our night sky. Conditions should be favorable to see them tonight, although you'll need a good pair of high-powered binoculars or a telescope to see Neptune and Uranus. Be sure to catch a glimpse as this sight won't be seen again for another 15 years!

Mostly clear skies will allow for a cool view of 7 planets in our sky. (FOX13 Seattle)

As we close out the month of February today, last weekend's atmospheric river and the rain we saw earlier this week helped increase our rainfall totals to near the monthly average of around 3.36". We finished about .25" shy of normal. The climate prediction center is indicating a slightly wetter than normal March ahead for us.

Rainfall totals were not too far off from normal, only about .25" below average. (FOX13 Seattle)

While the month started off quite chilly, with highs barely made it out of the upper 30s most days. We are ending the month warmer than normal. In fact, today's high of 60 degrees makes it the third day in a row with highs of 60 degrees or warmer.

After a chilly start to the month, we close out February with spring-like temperatures. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Friday night, with another round of patchy fog by Saturday morning. Look for clouds to increase during the afternoon on Saturday, but skies will remain dry. Afternoon highs will again be spring-like, warming into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry skies will continue Saturday even with an increase in cloud cover. (FOX13 Seattle)

A weak disturbance to our south will bring some scattered light rain to our region beginning Sunday night. A strong system will bring higher rainfall chances with more widespread rain by the end of next week.

Increasing clouds this weekend with slight chances for showers. Highs will return to near normal in the low 50s. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

