Weather Headlines: Wet and breezy Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms

The Brief Rain and gusty winds are expected to return tonight, with an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain and high-elevation snow. A Wind Advisory is in effect, with gusts up to 45 mph in the Cascade foothills and potential coastal flooding. Conditions will improve with drier skies by late Friday into Saturday, following storm surges and high tides.



After a dry and cloudy evening, rain will return tonight along with gusty winds through the next few days. An atmospheric river will return Thursday into early Friday for more heavy rain, gusty winds and high-elevation snow. We will also see the potential for coastal flooding with high surf along the Washington beaches.

A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through early Wednesday for gusty east winds through the Cascade gaps. Strongest gusts for the Cascade foothills will be up to 45 mph.

Rain will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with plenty of showers through the evening hours. Heavy rain at times and the potential for thunderstorms.

Winds will be easterly overnight into Wednesday morning, but they will then turn southerly for the rest of the day. Winds will be gusty across the Puget Sound Wednesday evening into Thursday as well.

The coast will see high astronomical tides and larger storm surge Wednesday through Thursday, so the potential for flooding will increase. Waves will reach 20–25 feet and the coastal surge could reach 2–3 ft above ground level. Be aware along the coast for the next several days.

Wet and gusty conditions will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. High elevation mountain snow returns from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for the North Cascades. We will drier skies by later Friday into Saturday.

