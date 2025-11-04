Seattle weather: One-two punch of storms this week

Most of Tuesday, western Washington will see the calm before a one-two punch of storm systems that will bring gusty wind and rain.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine during the daylight hours Tuesday. High temperatures will be a bit milder, in the mid 50s. Then, the wind and coastal flooding will begin to roll in to the area.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Late Tuesday night, an approaching weather system will bring widespread rain showers and strong easterly winds to the western foothills of the Cascades. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas usually impacted by the Cascade gap winds. Easterly winds will gust 35 – 45 mph.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will remain breezy at times with on and off rain showers all day.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Watch for coastal flooding along WA coastline

On the Washington Coast, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect starting on Wednesday due to high tides and big waves. Moderate to major flooding is possible with waves up to 14 feet.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Another system will hit the area on Thursday, bringing weak atmospheric river conditions. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County (one of the usual spots for flooding). It is likely we will see gusty winds in the northern Puget Sound region and along the coast that meet advisory conditions.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

So far, the weekend looks mainly dry!

(FOX 13 Seattle)

