November weather outlook: Seattle's wet season has arrived

November in the Puget Sound region brings cooler days, darker skies and plenty of rain – a sure sign that the wet season has arrived.

Average Seattle temperatures drop through November

On Nov. 1, Seattle's average high temperature typically sits around 55 degrees, but by the end of the month it dips closer to 49 degrees, according to long-term climate data.

As temperatures fall, residents can expect to break out the gloves, hats and extra layers as winter approaches across Western Washington.

When to expect the first freeze of the year

The Seattle area's average first freeze, when temperatures hit 32 degrees or below, arrives around Nov. 11. This early cold snap often signals the start of winter's chillier, frostier mornings.

November is Seattle's wettest month

November delivers an average of 6.31 inches of rain in Seattle, making it the city's wettest month of the year.

Frequent showers, blustery winds and gray skies dominate the forecast as storm systems sweep through, bringing mountain snow to the Cascades and steady moisture to the lowland areas.

When do ski resorts open in Western WA?

For skiers, snowboarders and winter enthusiasts, the colder, darker, wetter weather carries a silver lining – the promise of mountain snow. Opening dates for ski resorts vary each year based on conditions, but here are the 10-year average opening dates for the major resorts in the Washington Cascades:

Mt. Baker Ski area: Dec. 3

Stevens Pass: Dec. 8

Summit at Snoqualmie: Dec. 12

Mission Ridge: Nov. 28

Crystal Mountain: Nov. 25

White Pass: Dec. 4

The Source: Information in this article came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and Ski Central.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.