Wetter, cloudier and breezier weather in Seattle this week

Seattle is gearing up for genuine autumn weather for this upcoming week. Get ready for wetter, cloudier and breezier weather!

Highs will climb to the low to mid 70s in the Seattle area on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Sunday, the region will be treated to spectacular sunshine this afternoon along with highs in the 70s.

Is it going to rain in Seattle this week?

Late this afternoon along the coast, rain will increase. The sogginess will push elsewhere in western Washington through tomorrow morning. Where rain falls tomorrow (and this goes for the rest of the week, too), driving could be tricky. The rain could make commuting more challenging.



Note: there is a small chance for localized power outages and tree limb damage by Monday morning in the typically gusty areas (e.g. Forks, the coast, NW Interior, Admiralty Inlet areas); however, winds won't be strong enough to warrant an official Wind Advisory.



Through the workweek, there will be daily rounds of rain, but the showers won't be constant. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Rounds of rainy and gusty weather are to be expected in the Seattle area at times this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday afternoon to Thursday could be noticeably blustery around the region. Wednesday and Thursday may have enough instability to spark spotty thunderstorms.

While mostly good air quality is expected in western Washington this week, worse air quality is forecast in the communities east of the spine of the Cascades for places like Chelan and Wenatchee. While the rain in the Puget Sound region this week will be beneficial for fire concerns over the Olympics (the Bear Gulch fire), we also have to watch for any flash flooding that could develop over recently burned areas.

Wetter weather returns in earnest to Seattle for the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

