Troopers arrest man for Seattle drive-by shooting on I-5

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for a drive-by shooting on I-5 near downtown Seattle last month. The victim was unharmed, but their vehicle was hit by several bullets. The suspect, a 29-year-old from Auburn, was identified through video and arrested on multiple felony charges.



Washington State Patrol says a suspect has been arrested for a shooting that happened on I-5 near downtown Seattle last month.

The backstory:

The victim called 911 on Sep. 3, reporting they were shot by another vehicle on southbound I-5 near the Seattle Convention Center.

The victim was uninjured, but their vehicle had several bullet holes in it.

The suspect was described as a white man with short hair, driving a gray Honda Accord.

After reviewing dashcam video, surveillance and conducting multiple interviews, troopers were able to identify the suspect. He was linked to a Seattle Police case that occurred minutes before the shooting.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Auburn, was later arrested by a different agency on an unrelated charge. Washington State Patrol obtained a warrant, where they found a gun and other evidence inside the suspect's car that was linked to the drive-by shooting.

On Oct. 9, the suspect was booked into a local jail on an unrelated warrant. He was later transferred to Washington State Patrol custody and booked into King County Jail on multiple felony charges.

