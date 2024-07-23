Police investigating after woman shot in Auburn

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Auburn early Tuesday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), just before 2 a.m., patrol officers responded to 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots near the corner of 120th Ave. SE and SE 318th Pl.

Officers quickly responded and, upon arrival, received a report from a nearby hospital stating that a 39-year-old woman was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the incident began with a verbal disturbance inside an apartment, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

The APD reports that there is only one victim in this shooting. Her current condition is unknown.

Authorities say she is cooperating with the police.

No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.