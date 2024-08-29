Bryan Kohberger's lawyers say strong bias means his trial must be moved

The Brief Bryan Kohberger is charged in the 2022 fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger's defense team has filed another motion to have his trial moved from Latah County, citing the "mob mentality" within the county where he allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho coeds to death in their home. The defense further argued that jurors would be biased by media coverage of the event, which is the "highest" in Latah County and "does not wane."



Attorneys for the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in 2022 say the pressure to convict is so severe that some Latah County residents are predicting lynch mobs or riots if he is acquitted.

Bryan Kohberger's defense lawyer Elisa Massoth made that argument in a filing this month, saying the only way he can get a fair trial is to move it to a new location.

Second District John Judge is scheduled to preside over a hearing on the motion for a change of venue Thursday morning. If he agrees, the trial, set for June of 2025, could be moved from Moscow to Boise or another larger Idaho city.

Featured article

Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University, which is across the state line in Pullman, faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The four University of Idaho students were killed sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, in a rental house near the campus.

The victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was spending winter break.

The killings stunned students at both universities and left the small city of Moscow deeply shaken. They also prompted widespread media coverage, much of which Kohberger's defense team says was inflammatory and left the close-knit community strongly biased against their client.

Kohberger first requested a change of venue in January, when his attorney Anne Taylor wrote in a court filing that a fair and impartial jury could be found in Latah County "owing to the extensive, inflammatory pretrial publicity, allegations made about Mr. Kohberger to the public by media that will be inadmissible at his trial, the small size of the community, the salacious nature of the alleged crimes, and the severity of the charges Mr. Kohberger faces."

Defendants have a constitutional right to a fair trial, and that requires finding jurors that can be impartial and haven't already made up their minds about the guilt or innocence of the person accused. But when the defense team hired a company to survey Latah County residents, 98% percent of the respondents said they recognized the case and 70% of that group said they had already formed the opinion that Kohberger is guilty. More than half of the respondents with that opinion also said nothing would change their mind, according to defense court filings.

Some respondents also made dire predictions, according to the filings, saying that if Kohberger is acquitted, "There would likely be a riot and he wouldn't last long outside because someone would do the good ole' boy justice," "They'd burn the courthouse down," and "Riots, parents would take care of him."

Featured article

Prosecutors wanted the judge to disregard the survey, saying it didn't include all the data about people who declined to respond to the survey. Prosecutor Bill Thompson and Special Assistant Attorney General Ingrid Batey said in court documents that there are other ways to ensure a fair trial short of moving the proceeding hundreds of miles away, including widening the pool of potential jurors to include neighboring counties.

Any venue change would be expensive and also force court staffers, witnesses, experts, law enforcement officers and victims' family members to make an inconvenient trip to the new location, the prosecution team said.

The media coverage of the investigation into the killings wasn't limited to local and national news outlets. True crime-style television shows, books, podcasts and YouTube broadcasts also focused on the case, as have social media groups on sites like Facebook, Reddit and TikTok.

Taylor said the media coverage has "utterly corrupted" the atmosphere in Latah County.

"Once the police arrested Mr. Kohberger the public was ready to, and has, proceeded to vilify him without regard to the Constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence and a right to an impartial jury and fair trial," Taylor wrote. "The media focus on Mr. Kohberger has been relentless and highly inflammatory."

The Source Information for this story was provided by The Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Sedro-Woolley residents push back against proposed lithium battery facility

Gunman dead after opening fire on Kent Police, investigators say

Man shot, injured in Chinatown-International District

This Portland burger chain is headed to Washington

Ballard Bridge to close 5 full weekends in September, October

Arrest made in 2023 death of woman found in Tacoma brush fire

Sea-Tac Airport preps for 'high' Labor Day travel amid cyberattack issues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.