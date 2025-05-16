PHOTOS: Car crashes through front doors of Spanaway, WA bank

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SUV crashes through the front of the Key Bank in Spanaway. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

The Brief An SUV crashed through the front of the Key Bank in Spanaway, injuring only the driver. Officials believe the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of their car.



The front of a Key Bank in Spanaway was destroyed after an SUV crashed through its front doors on Friday.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue reported that, before 4:00 p.m., a car struck the front of Key Bank at 176th St S and Pacific Ave S.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver may have been suffering a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of their vehicle.

Officials say the driver was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue and Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo.

