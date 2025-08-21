Car Toys files for bankruptcy, affecting more than 170 workers
AUBURN, Wash. - Car Toys, the Auburn-based car audio and mobile electronics retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
What we know:
A recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) says 177 workers will be affected by store closures. Separations are expected to begin on Oct. 20.
According to court filings, Car Toys has between $10-50 million in total assets and liabilities.
The company filed a voluntary petition to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, Aug. 18.
Dig deeper:
Car Toys will reportedly sell off most of its stores in western Washington to other businesses, though a select few may remain in operation.
Founded in Bellevue in 1987, Car Toys has multiple locations across Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Texas. The company is headquartered in Seattle.
The Source: Information in this story came from Car Toys, the Washington State Employment Security Department and
