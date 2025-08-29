Remains of Donald Myrel Nelson identified in 35-year cold case in Lacey, WA

The Brief Human remains found in Lacey in 2009 have been identified as Donald Myrel Nelson. Nelson was reported missing in 1989, just before his 29th birthday. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of his death.



(Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Courtesy of Othram )

Human remains found in Lacey, WA in 2009

The backstory:

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the skeletal remains were found in a field near Meadows Elementary School on April 30, 2009. The body was wearing Levi's jeans, boxer shorts and knee-high white athletic socks with a green Nike logo.

Despite traditional forensic efforts, authorities were unable to identify the unknown man. The case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in 2011 and remained open.

How scientists identified Donald Myrel Nelson

In 2025, the TCSO and the King County Medical Examiner's Office submitted the remains to Othram, a Texas-based forensic sequencing lab that specializes in challenging identification cases.

Othram scientists work inside the lab using advanced DNA technology to solve cold cases. (Courtesy of Othram)

Othram scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a DNA profile and shared it with the company's forensic genetic genealogy team to search for possible relatives.

A follow-up investigation by law enforcement led to the identification of John Doe as Donald Myrel Nelson, born April 18, 1960.

What they're saying:

"Critical funding to enable forensic genetic genealogy testing in this case was made possible by Governor Ferguson, Attorney General Nick Brown, and the Washington State Legislature," wrote Othram in a press release. "We are so grateful for their support in providing this funding."

Dig deeper:

According to records, Nelson was reported missing in February 1989, just weeks before his 29th birthday.

Investigators worked closely with Nelson's family to bring closure to the decades-old missing person case.

What you can do:

The investigation remains open, and the TCSO Cold Case Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding Nelson's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us and reference case number 09-002677.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Othram and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

