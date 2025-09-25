Police investigate drive-by shooting in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

The Brief Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Queen Anne at around 12:40 a.m. Officers found shell casings but no victims, and later stopped a car with bullet damage and detained 3 people. No arrests were made, and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation.



Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Queen Anne Avenue North and Republican Street.

Authorities said they found multiple shell casings in the area but did not find any victims or property damage.

While investigating, officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop at 5th Avenue North and Broad Street on a car matching the description of a car that fled the scene.

"The vehicle appeared to have 5 suspected gunshots on the driver's side and one casing was located on the tire," according to the police report.

Three occupants of the car were detained for questioning. They declined to provide statements, so there were no arrests made.

The vehicle was impounded to the Vehicle Processing Room pending a search warrant for evidence.

Detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

