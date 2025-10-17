The Brief A 42-year-old deckhand was found dead underwater at the Kingston Marina on Thursday, Oct. 16. Deputies located the man’s body after a crew member reported him missing from a commercial fishing boat. The Kitsap County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death before releasing the victim’s name.



A death investigation is underway after an apparent drowning at the Kingston Marina on Thursday, Oct. 16, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Deputies responded after a crew member from a commercial fishing boat called 911 to report a missing deckhand, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A deputy located the body of the 42-year-old man underwater at the end of a dock as deputies searched the area. The man was described as a deckhand from the Bellingham area.

What we don't know:

The body was recovered and will be examined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity will be released once family members have been notified.

No further details have been released.

