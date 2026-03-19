WA Gov. Ferguson signs bans on law enforcement masks, police impersonators

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a law banning officers from wearing face coverings on duty, with some exceptions; it takes effect immediately. A second law makes it a crime to impersonate law enforcement using fake badges or vehicle markings. Both measures come amid concerns over ICE tactics and impersonations and could face legal challenges.



Governor Bob Ferguson signed two bills into law on Thursday, including one banning law enforcement and immigration officers from wearing face coverings while on duty in Washington state.

Gov. Bob Ferguson presents signed bills preventing law enforcement face coverings and police impersonators. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The high-profile measure comes in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests across the country. Senate Bill 5855 bans law enforcement from wearing opaque face coverings such as balaclavas, tactical masks, gaiters and ski masks, with exceptions for hazardous conditions, SWAT operations, and medical or religious purposes.

Police, law enforcement officers wearing face coverings in public.

Citizens detained by an officer wearing a mask are now allowed to sue, even if no excessive force was used.

The new law is likely headed for a legal challenge, as opponents contend that states have no authority to regulate federal actions.

Cop impersonator bill

Gov. Ferguson also signed another bill prohibiting people from impersonating police officers, specifically by using fake badges or other law enforcement insignia.

Local perspective:

This bill comes in response to ICE impersonations across the country, including a case last year where a vehicle with fake ICE decals drove around a Ukrainian market in Fife. Washington has also seen a number of local cop impersonators as well.

Impersonating law enforcement is already a crime, but it only applied to someone taking action under a false identity. House Bill 2165 now makes it a gross misdemeanor for anyone who creates the impression they are law enforcement by wearing insignia or having it on their vehicle.

"Right now, it's actually perfectly legal for an individual to be in a car, to mark that car with ICE insignia and drive around a school all day long," Gov. Ferguson said. "Or drive around a church. Or drive around a courthouse. That's perfectly legal to do that. That will change today."

What's next:

The officer impersonation law goes into effect this summer, while the face covering ban had an emergency clause, so it takes effect immediately.

Protesters disrupt Seattle event

Dig deeper:

Before the governor took the podium, the bill signings were interrupted by protesters. Two were escorted out, and one interrupted Ferguson during his remarks at Seattle's El Centro de la Raza.

A protester holding a sign is escorted out by police during Bob Ferugson's bill signing event at El Centro de la Raza in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The protester held a sign raising concerns over state data being relayed to federal immigration enforcement, specifically the Washington Department of Licensing (DOL). This comes in light of allegations that the DOL previously had a massive data breach, which the department denies.

Governor Ferguson took a moment to address the protesters, who could be heard rallying outside throughout the event.

"I think what I would say to them is, and to all of you, no state takes this responsibility more seriously than Washington state," Ferguson said. "That is number one, and number two, no state is doing more to protect data than Washington state."

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