Five people, three cats displaced after house fire in Parkland, WA

The Brief Crews responded to a house fire in Parkland Thursday night. Five people and three cats were displaced by the fire. The Pierce County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



Five people and three cats were displaced after a house fire in Parkland Thursday night.

(Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Chesney Road East at around 9:45 p.m.

Flames and smoke were showing when crews arrived at the two-story home. Firefighters from 14 units responded, had the flames under control in about an hour and remained on scene until around 5 a.m. to monitor hot spots.

Five people and three cats in the home escaped without injuries.

What's next:

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November

King County grandmother shot at ATM prepares to face gunman in court

Remains found near Ocean Shores identified as Tacoma woman

Family of truck driver killed in Lakewood, WA police chase seeks $26M

Seattle police arrest suspect in 1994 cold case murder of 14-year-old girl

WA officials, feds to discuss ‘crisis’ of missing, murdered Indigenous persons

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.