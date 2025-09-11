Fugitive wanted in violent Idaho robbery caught in Lacey, WA

The Brief A fugitive wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Boise, Idaho was caught in Washington state Wednesday night. A sheriff's sergeant located and arrested the suspect in Lacey without incident. The suspect was interviewed and provided a full confession.



A fugitive wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Boise, Idaho, was located and arrested in Lacey on Wednesday night.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, deputies began searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a victim in the stomach during the robbery.

At around 6 p.m., a sheriff's sergeant spotted the suspect driving in Lacey and took them into custody without further incident.

Law enforcement in Boise requested that Thurston County detectives interview the suspect, who provided a full confession to the robbery and shooting.

The suspect's vehicle was seized, and the suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail, where they await extradition to Idaho.

What they're saying:

"Exceptional work by patrol, detectives, and our corrections team to get an extremely dangerous fugitive off of our street," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

