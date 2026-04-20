Gas-powered tools trigger hazmat response near Pike Place Market

The Brief A reported gas leak near Pike Place Market was traced to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup inside a commercial building. Fire crews evacuated the building after detecting high CO levels on multiple floors. Officials say gas-powered construction tools caused the issue, and no natural gas leak or injuries were reported.



A reported gas leak at a building near Pike Place Market turned out to be a buildup of carbon monoxide caused by gas-powered tools, the Seattle Fire Department said.

What we know:

Crews responded to a commercial building along Western Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a natural gas leak.

Seattle Fire crews respond to a reported gas leak at a building along Western Avenue near Pike Place Market on April 20, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Firefighters on scene noted high levels of carbon monoxide on multiple floors of the building, prompting an evacuation.

Upon further investigation, crews discovered gas-powered construction tools being used inside the building were causing the harmful levels of carbon monoxide, and there were no signs of a natural gas leak.

The Seattle Fire Department ventilated the building to clear out the carbon monoxide. No injuries were reported.

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