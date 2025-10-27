Homicide investigation underway in Kent, WA after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting

The Brief Kent police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex. Two other individuals arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds; their involvement in the incident is unclear. Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact the Kent Police Tip Line.



Kent police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in a shooting, and two others showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

It happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday night (Oct. 26), where officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at an apartment complex at South 233rd Place and Lakeside Boulevard East.

At the scene, police located a 26-year-old Kent man lying in the parking lot, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located a loaded 9mm handgun near the victim, which was registered to him, according to Kent PD.

About 40 minutes later, police learned that two 23-year-old patients had arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police are still working to determine whether the two gunshot patients were involved in the shooting, and their medical statuses are currently unknown.

Any witnesses to the shooting that have not been interviewed by police, or anyone with evidence or information related to this case is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

