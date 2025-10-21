K9 helps arrest WA domestic violence suspect who fled on motorcycle

The Brief A Kent man accused of assaulting a woman in a DV incident was arrested this weekend. Officers said the man struck the victim multiple times, fled the home and was tracked by a K-9 unit before surrendering. The Kent Police Department shared several resources available for domestic violence victims, which can be found at the bottom of this story.



A Kent man accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic violence incident was arrested this weekend after fleeing on a motorcycle and later surrendering to police.

K-9 Officer Gambit (Kent Police Department)

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), officers responded to the city's East Hill neighborhood after someone called 911 to report that a man had assaulted a woman and fled the home. The caller believed the suspect was drunk and worried he might try to drive.

The first officer to arrive approached the home when a motorcyclist matching the suspect's description drove past him. The officer turned around and pursued the suspect, activating his emergency lights to compel him to pull over. The suspect didn't stop and, seconds later, ditched his motorcycle and ran away, jumping over a nearby fence.

The backstory:

Police learned the suspect had struck a woman multiple times with an object, including blows to her head. At one point, he was armed with a knife and caused damage to the home. Officers also learned the man had access to firearms, making the encounter especially dangerous.

Additional officers arrived to set up a perimeter. K-9 Officer Gambit and his handler responded, along with another officer operating a drone. Police announced they were beginning a K-9 track, and Gambit followed the suspect's scent to a nearby backyard.

As Gambit circled the area, the suspect – a Kent man in his mid-30s – walked back to his motorcycle and surrendered to police. He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and attempting to elude police.

What they're saying:

"We wanted to highlight this case for a few reasons," the Kent Police Department said in a news release. "The quick and coordinated response of this patrol crew significantly limited the suspect's options to escape. The use of the K-9 was warranted, and these circumstances show how valuable they are in locating and detaining dangerous people in our community. The deployment of the drone helps narrow search parameters, which is especially critical when officers are tracking a dangerous suspect."

What you can do:

Police also shared a message to domestic violence victims in the community, encouraging them to call for help and noting that services are available after police intervention to support a safer life.

Domestic Violence Resources

Anyone who needs to report an assault from the past or present is encouraged to call 911. For non-English speakers, authorities ask that you state your language to the 911 Call Receiver, and they will get an interpreter online.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing (or can't call because your abuser is listening, and it puts you in danger) can text 911 in most areas, including Kent. Authorities ask that people avoid using 911 texting if they can hear, because it is a time-intensive and reserved feature for those who really need it.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Kent Police Department.

