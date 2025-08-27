4 soldiers charged with sexual assault in JBLM barracks

The Brief Four soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord were charged with sexual assault, with the court-martials scheduled for the coming months. One of the soldiers, Pfc. Kallon Curiel, faces additional charges for a separate sexual assault involving a child in Arizona.



Four Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldiers have been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at the base last year.

The military newspaper Stars and Stripes reported the assault happened last October in the barracks. The victim, who was a military student at the time, has since been commissioned as an Army officer.

Cpl. Pedro Ruiz, 29, faces six charges. He is expected to face a court-martial in November.

Pvt. Deron Gordon, 20, faces eight charges. Gordon pleaded guilty to a few of the charges and is scheduled for a court-martial in September.

Spc. Jadon Bosarge, 24, also faces eight charges, with his court-martial scheduled for September.

Pfc. Kallon Curiel, 19, faces more than a dozen charges in the case, along with additional charges connected to a sexual assault involving a child in Arizona. Curiel had a hearing last week, but the outcome was not clear.

Ruiz, Gordon and Bosarge are not being held in confinement before their trial.

The Source: Information in this story came from Stars and Stripes.

