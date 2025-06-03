Kaiser Permanente opens new expansion in Everett, WA

The Brief Kaiser Permanente has opened their new expansion at Everett Medical Center. The expansion includes six new specialty care departments, new imaging services and a redesigned pharmacy.



Kaiser Permanente opened its new expansion on Tuesday at Everett Medical Center.

The expansion will offer a wider range of specialty care departments and more advanced imaging devices to Kaiser Permanente members.

What we know:

The Everett Medical Center – located off I-5 – provides several forms of healthcare to Kaiser Permanente members in the Snohomish County area.

The new Kaiser Permanente expansion at Everett Medical Center. (Photo courtesy of Kaiser Permanente )

The newly expanded Everett Medical Center will offer:

Six new specialty care departments for dermatology, endocrinology, podiatry, neurology, gastroenterology and rheumatology

Advanced imaging services including MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and bone density testing

A redesigned pharmacy with self-serve lockers for prescription pickup and counters for staff assistance.

New areas of the medical center will be added to the already existing facility located at 2929 Pine St. in Everett.

The Source: Information in this article is from Kaiser Permanente.

