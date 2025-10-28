King County adult contracts measles on flight, marking 12th WA case this year

The Brief King County health officials confirmed a measles case in an adult exposed on a flight earlier this month. Public locations and times of potential exposure have been listed to prevent the spread of the disease. Risk to the public is low due to widespread immunity, but unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk.



King County health officials are notifying the public of a confirmed measles case in an adult who was exposed on a flight earlier this month.

This marks the 12th measles case in Washington state residents this year.

What we know:

The patient was on the same flight as another person with a confirmed case of measles who traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Oct. 13.

The infected individual was vaccinated against measles, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Timeline:

Health officials listed several public locations and times when the infected individual was present:

Oct. 22, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Toyota of Renton (150 SW 7th Street, Renton, WA 98057)

Oct. 23, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Toyota of Renton

Oct. 24, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Toyota of Renton

Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – YangGuoFu MalaTang (16860 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188)

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – ShoWare Center, Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance (625 W James Street, Kent, WA 98032)

Oct. 26-27, 8:10 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Valley Medical Center Emergency Department entrance and waiting rooms (400 South 43rd Street, Renton, WA 98055)

Anyone who was at the locations during the listed times could have been exposed to measles. Measles can spread to people before they know they are infected and before a rash appears.

What you can do:

If you were in a location of a potential measles exposure, you're advised to check your vaccination status and call a healthcare provider if you develop any symptoms, such as a fever or illness with an unexplained rash.

People who were at the locations during the listed times and are not immune to measles would most likely become sick between Oct. 29 and Nov. 17.

The risk to the general public is considered low, as most have immunity to measles through vaccination. Nationally, 92% of cases this year are among people who are unvaccinated, 4% have one dose, and 4% are people with two doses of the MMR vaccine.

"While it’s possible for someone who’s been vaccinated to get measles, it’s rare. Vaccinated people who get measles are generally less likely to spread it to others and less likely to have severe outcomes," said Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "The measles vaccine remains a very effective tool and has been safely used for over 50 years."

More information about measles can be found on the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.

