Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief Public Health – Seattle & King County confirmed a measles case in a traveler who passed through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Oct. 13, 2025. Possible exposure locations include Gate C9, the Green Train Line, and Gate N5 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Health officials advise anyone who may have been exposed to check vaccination status and watch for symptoms through Nov. 3, 2025.



Public Health – Seattle & King County is warning travelers of possible measles exposure at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) after confirming a case in an adult traveler who passed through the airport on Oct. 13, 2025.

The case is not linked to previous local measles reports. Officials said the county has responded to three other cases this year involving travelers who were not Washington residents. There have also been 11 confirmed measles cases among Washington residents in 2025.

"In the U.S., we are experiencing a significant measles resurgence. Nationally, there have been over 1,500 cases reported so far this year—five times more cases than last year," said Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Fortunately, the measles vaccine is very effective and has been safely used for over 50 years. Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles and for most people, that protection lasts a lifetime."

Possible exposure locations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Health officials said the infected traveler was at the airport on Oct. 13, 2025, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. The following areas were identified as possible exposure locations:

C Concourse – Gate C9

Green Train Line

N Concourse – Gate N5

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. Those who were in these locations during the time listed — or up to two hours afterward — should monitor for symptoms through Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2025.

What to do if you were possibly exposed

Public Health officials said the overall risk to the public is low because most people are immune through vaccination. Still, anyone who may have been exposed should:

Check your immunity: Confirm whether you’ve received two doses of the MMR vaccine or previously had measles.

Watch for symptoms: Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you develop a fever or rash. Call ahead before visiting to avoid potentially exposing others.

Monitor your health: The most likely period for illness to appear is Oct. 20 through Nov. 3, 2025, but it may take longer for people with weakened immune systems.

About measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically begin 7 to 21 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash.

The disease can cause complications such as ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, encephalitis (brain inflammation) or death. Infants, young children, adults over 20, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems face higher risks of severe illness.

Measles is preventable with the MMR vaccine, which provides long-term protection. Two doses are about 97% effective, according to health officials.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.