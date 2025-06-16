VIDEO: WA city reaches $2M settlement in police shooting of woman

The Brief The City of Longview settled for $2 million in the wrongful death case of Katelyn Rose Smith, who was shot by police during a mental health crisis on January 1, 2024. The lawsuit claimed police escalated the situation, failing to use less-lethal options and violating the American Disabilities Act, with hopes for improved police response to mental health crises.



The City of Longview agreed to a $2 million wrongful death settlement in the police shooting of Katelyn Rose Smith, who was killed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Smith's family, represented by attorney Mark Lindquist and Angus Lee, announced they had reached a settlement with the city, and they will receive $2 million to put the case to rest.

The backstory:

Smith was suffering a mental health crisis, and her partner called 911 for help.

Her partner was holding her to the ground after she tried to get ahold of a firearm in the house and shoot herself. When officers arrived, they ordered Smith's partner to release her.

Officers then waited outside while Smith went back into the house and grabbed a gun, which was unloaded.

Smith returned outside and pointed the gun at officers, and bodycam video shows them shooting at her 23 times. Smith died at the scene. Fewer than 60 seconds had passed between police arriving and gunning down Smith.

"This case shows the devastating consequences of tactical failure and disregard for a person in mental health crisis. Police knew she was suicidal and knew there were guns in the home," said Lee. "Instead of preventing access, they created the very danger that led to her death."

Dig deeper:

According to the lawsuit, officers not only failed to remove Smith and her partner from danger, but escalated the mental health crisis.

One of the officers carried a less-lethal "sponge gun," which the lawsuit asserts would have safely incapacitated Smith and allowed police to take her into custody for evaluation. The lawsuit also claims the police department violated the American Disabilities Act and failed to properly train their officers in managing mental health crises.

"We hope accountability in this case will help bring necessary improvements in how police respond to people with mental health issues," Lindquist said.

Smith is survived by her mother and two young children, who will be the beneficiaries of the settlement.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the offices of Mark Lindquist and Angus Lee.

