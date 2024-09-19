Man missing out of Ballard area, last seen September 1

A Seattle man who disappeared in the Ballard area on September 1 remains missing.

There is an active police and community search underway for 36-year-old Kevin Herring II.

Kevin Herring II missing poster

Kevin is a Seattle native, attended Seattle Prep High School, and a long-time employee for Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Kevin's family says it's unlike him to go missing like this, as he normally keeps in contact with them and is very close to his mother.

Those close to Kevin say he struggled with isolation during the pandemic, but was back to focusing on his health before his disappearance.

Seattle Police have confirmed that there is still an active missing persons case open for Kevin Herring II.

Kevin Herring II

Kevin is Black/Mexican, about 5'11", 200 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his forehead and a circular scar on top of his left hand.

If you see Kevin or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 or 206-383-9613.

