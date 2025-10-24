Man shot in Bremerton, WA grocery store parking lot

A man is recovering after being shot in a parking lot in East Bremerton on Thursday night. The incident happened at a Fred Meyer store.

Timeline:

The 44-year-old victim was shot in the leg during some kind of altercation in the lot on Oct. 23, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff in a post to social media on Friday morning.

Fred Meyer store in East Bremerton (Source: Kitsap County Sheriff)

Victim statements allege that shots rang out from inside a car with two occupants. Nearby witnesses reportedly told deputies that the injured man was arguing with one of the female passengers.

What's next:

The 44-year-old man said the shooter was in a white 1990s Honda Civic that sped off at 8 p.m. The search for that car, and the passengers, were still underway by KCSO on Friday afternoon.

