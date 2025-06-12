The Brief A woman allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Capitol Hill early Thursday morning. Police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman after a brief chase, later recovering a knife. The incident is unrelated to an earlier downtown Seattle shooting and remains under investigation.



Seattle police arrested two people after a woman allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in the Capitol Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street at 12:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, Seattle police say they located a man with stab wounds to his arm, stomach and back. He was provided aid at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The stabbing happened during an altercation between several men, during which a 37-year-old woman stabbed the victim, according to witness reports. Police say the woman then fled with another man.

Officers quickly arrested the 31-year-old male suspect, and the woman was taken into custody after a short foot chase, SPD said. She allegedly threw a knife into nearby bushes before the pursuit, which officers recovered a short time later.

The woman was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault, with the man booked on additional charges.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This case is not believed to be related to the downtown Seattle shooting that happened earlier in the day.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

