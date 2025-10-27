Miguel announces Seattle show at WAMU Theater

Miguel is coming to Seattle this March as part of the singer's "CAOS" tour in 2026. The Emerald City will be one of 41 dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The "Sure Thing" and "Coffee" singer will perform at the WAMU Theater in the city's SODO neighborhood.

When is the Miguel show in Seattle?

Miguel will perform on Mar. 9, 2026. The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets

The Verizon presale will be fans' first chance to get tickets on Oct. 28, there will also be a Seated sale on Oct. 29 before the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Miguel performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Aca Expand

Does Climate Pledge Arena have a bag policy?

Yes. The arena's website says attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d in size. Selfie sticks and other items are also not permitted.

Can you bring water bottles into the Climate Pledge Arena?

Yes. Climate Pledge allows you to bring in reusable water bottles. They cannot exceed 32 ounces and must be empty upon entry.

