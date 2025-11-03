The Neighbourhood announces Seattle tour stop

The Neighbourhood is coming to Seattle as part of their upcoming WOURLD TOUR in 2026. While the first shows kick off in March of next year, presales begin in November 2025.

The band, known for hits like "Sweater Weather," "Daddy Issues" and "Reflections," will perform at the WAMU theater in Seattle in October 2026.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 25: Zach Abels, Mikey Margott, Jesse Rutherford, Brandon Alexander Fried and Jeremy Freedman members of the band The Neighbourhood performs live on stage during the third day of Lollapalooza Brazil Festival at Interlagos Rac Expand

When will The Neighbourhood perform in Seattle?

The band will take the stage at WAMU on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The artist presale kicks off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 and lasts until 10 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The general online ticket sale will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood performs on Bacardi Sound of Rum Stage during the 2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life Is Beautiful) Expand

The band's WOURLD tour starts at the Moody Center in Austin on Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026.

What they're saying:

"After five years away, The Neighbourhood return with (((((ultraSOUND))))) - a record that feels less like a comeback than a renewal. The California band that defined black-and-white pop melancholy in the 2010s has found color again, or at least shades of it," read a press release from the band at the time of announcement.

Miguel also recently announced an upcoming tour stop at WAMU Theater in Seattle. We have more information on that show here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.