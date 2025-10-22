Police shooting investigation underway in Olympia, WA

The Brief The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team (CMIIT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Olympia around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a disturbance call at a home off 6th Avenue Northwest. While no fatalities were reported, the extent of any injuries is currently unknown as the investigation into what led up to the incident is underway.



An investigation is underway after a shooting in Olympia on Tuesday.

What we know:

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m.

Investigators said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home off 6th Avenue Northwest.

The Olympia Police Department said one of its officers was involved in the shooting.

There were no fatalities in the shooting, and injuries are not known at this time.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team (CMIIT) is investigating what led up to the shooting.

