The Brief Pasado's Safe Haven in Monroe is waiving adoption fees for dogs throughout September. The sanctuary aims to find homes for dogs of all ages, from playful pups to senior dogs. Interested adopters can view dogs' profiles and schedule meet-and-greets online.



Pasado's Safe Haven, a Washington animal sanctuary and rescue, is waiving adoption fees for dogs this month.

The month-long adoption promotion will last from September 1–30 at the Pasado's shelter in Monroe.

The sanctuary hopes to see its dogs find their forever homes, ranging from playful pups and wise seniors.

Pasado's is celebrating its fall "Class of 2025" through the adoption event, promoting the pets with their own yearbook photos:

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Those interested in adopting can learn more about the dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet online.

The Source: Information in this story came from Pasado's Safe Haven.

