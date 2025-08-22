Everything to know: PAX West 2025 events, tickets, and panels

PAX West is coming back to bring a celebration of gaming and culture to the Emerald City. Organizers are bringing thought-provoking panels, new game demos, and musical performances.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about PAX West 2025.

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 28: Steve Aoki performs a concert hosted by NetEase Games to celebrate the launch of its first mobile game in the West, Speedy Ninja during PAX at Showbox Sodo on August 28, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Gett Expand

When and where is PAX West 2025?

PAX West 2025 will be held on Friday Aug 29 and run through Monday Sep 1. The four-day event will be held at the Seattle Convention Center between their two halls, Arch and Summit.

You can find the addresses for both halls below:

Arch Hall: 705 Pike St.

Summit Hall: 900 Pine St.

What are the hours for PAX West 2025?

Show Dates & Hours

Friday, Aug. 29: 10 a.m. - Midnight

Saturday, Aug. 30: 10 a.m.- Midnight

Sunday, Aug. 31: 10 a.m.- Midnight

Monday, Sep. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Expo Hall Hours

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

How much are tickets for PAX West 2024?

PAX West uses a badge system to verify the entry of attendees. Single-day badges start at $71. A four-day badge deal is also available for $260. We recommend buying your tickets online and ahead of time to avoid the price increase of buying tickets at the event.

Update: The BYOC badge has sold out — For those looking to bring their own computer to the event for a true gaming experience, PAX West is offering an additional bring your own computer (BYOC) badge add-on for $50. This badge does not grant you access to the event, you are still required to have the PAX day badges.

Purchasing tickets will give you access to panels, studio & branded experiences, the Omegathon mega-tournament, and so much more.

You can find all the information on tickets and events on the PAX West website.

When and where can I pick up my badge?

Located in Arch - TCC Tahoma Level 3. The times to pick up badges can be seen below:

Thursday, Aug 28: Noon - 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug 29: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 31: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Sep 1: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

What can I expect to see at PAX West 2024?

PAX West will be hosting a wide variety of events, exhibitors, and panels. Here are our top picks for PAX West 2025.

Omegathon -A mega-tournament where PAX officials select a group of people to compete in Minecraft. The competition ends in a secret final round at the main theatre.

Expo Hall - The Expo Hall brings together various gaming companies and offers visitors a chance to try new games, explore the latest gadgets, and experience unique features. It showcases both indie developers’ creative ideas and major studios’ latest releases, highlighting the industry’s innovation.

PAX Rising Showcase - The PAX Rising Showcase features a handpicked selection of standout games chosen by the PAX Team. Games in this showcase are recognized for their exceptional gameplay, entertainment, or originality, no matter the genre or platform.

Tabletop Freeplay - Following a 2024 expansion into the Summit building of the Seattle Convention Cener, the tabletop freeplay events return this year.

Console Freeplay - Console Freeplay offers a chance to play from a vast library of hundreds of console games on numerous available consoles. Visitors can enjoy games casually or participate in nearby console tournaments for a more competitive experience. Additionally, there’s a Classic Console Freeplay area featuring top titles from past generations.

Gaming Tournaments - PAX offers a wide range of games for both competition and relaxation. Tournaments are designed for players of all skill levels and interests, providing a fun and friendly competitive experience. For more details on specific tournaments, check the descriptions in the schedule below.

What exhibitions and panels will be at PAX West 2025?

PAX West will host an expansive array of exhibitions and panels with special guests. Major companies will be hosting exhibitions where fans can demo games, explore the latest gadgets, and get exclusive access to new features.

There will be over a dozen panels across the four days. Here are a few of the featured panels that attendees can expect to see:

Whose Roll Is It Anyway? (13+) featuring Anna Prosser.

Rewinding Time: A Decade of Life is Strange Featuring Voice Actors from the game.

Shovel Knight to Mina the Hollower: What We’ve Learned as Indie DevsFrom Yacht Club Games.

Ranking (and Debating) the Best Fishing Mini-GamesFeaturing Victoria Tran.

PAX West will host more than 30 distinguished guests, including musicians, panelists, and other industry experts.

