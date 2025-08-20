Man dies after being hit by truck on River Road in Puyallup, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Puyallup on Wednesday morning while walking across State Route 167. The 35-year-old man, who was believed to be on his way to the Puyallup River for the first day of salmon fishing season, died at the scene.



A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Puyallup on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on State Route 167 (River Road), just south of 44th Street East.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, a man was walking across River Road when he was hit by a pickup truck and may have been struck a second time by a garbage truck.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene.

The drivers of the pickup and garbage trucks stopped and pulled over, and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators believe the man was walking to the Puyallup River for the first day of salmon fishing season.

The roadway was closed and detours were in place at 50th Avenue East and 44th Street East.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

