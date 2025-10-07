Pedestrian killed by train in Kent, WA as police investigate

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly accident between a pedestrian and a train in Kent. Multiple roadways along 1st Avenue South (Railroad) will be temporarily closed. Further information is limited at this time.



An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a train in Kent on Tuesday.

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) announced the incident on social media at around 12:18 p.m.

Authorities say it happened near the corner of East Willis Street and 1st Avenue South, and numerous railroad crossings are blocked as a result.

Kent road closures due to train vs. pedestrian incident

The Kent Police Department later released a list of train crossings that are now closed off for the investigation:

East Smith Street Crossing - 1st Avenue South (Railroad)

East Meeker Street Crossing - 1st Avenue South (Railroad)

East Titus Street Crossing - 1st Avenue South (Railroad)

East Willis Street (SR-516) - 1st Avenue South (Railroad)

Authorities have not released an estimated time of reopening these roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from social media posts by the Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Fire.

