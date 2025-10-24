WA man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at King County Sheriff's helicopter

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a laser at the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

What we know:

Investigators said a pilot in Guardian 1 was flying a routine flight when the aircraft was hit several times just south of the Auburn airport.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department arrested the suspect and booked him into the King County Jail.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (King County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating an increase in laser incidents at Washington airports and this spring, the agency offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI encourages the public to report suspicious laser activity by calling 1-800-225-5324 or visiting tips.fbi.gov. It's important to educate minors about the dangers of misusing laser pointers to prevent potential legal consequences and ensure aviation safety.

