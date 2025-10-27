AG: ‘Prolific’ WA retail thief sentenced to 13 years in prison

The Brief Micah Snyder was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a series of mall burglaries in Lynnwood, Tukwila, and Puyallup, stealing high-end goods and jewelry. He pleaded guilty to charges including burglary, unlawful firearm possession, and organized retail theft, using firearms and axes in the thefts. The Washington State Attorney General's Office handled the case after a referral from the Lynnwood Police Department.



The Washington State Attorney General's Office announced that a prolific organized retail thief was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison following a string of burglaries across western Washington.

Attorney General Nick Brown described Micah Snyder as "one of the most prolific retail thieves we have seen in years."

The backstory:

Snyder pleaded guilty in July to a string of at least seven thefts carried out between January and March 2025, targeting Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Southcenter Mall in Tukwila and South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

Snyder's charges included three counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief, trafficking stolen property and first-degree organized retail theft.

According to the AGO, Snyder used firearms and axes to break into mall stores.

At first he stole high-end sneakers and streetwear, but prosecutors say he transitioned to stealing jewelry and reselling it.

What's next:

In all, Snyder was sentenced to 160 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.

The AGO says the Lynnwood Police Department referred the case to them, and they accepted. Ordinarily, the AGO does not have the authority to initiate criminal investigations unless it is referred to them by a county prosecutor or governor.

