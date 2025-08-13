Seattle crews clearing Lake City encampment following deadly shooting

The Brief Following a deadly double shooting at Virgil Flaim Park, Seattle city crews have begun clearing a homeless encampment. The shooting on Monday night resulted in the deaths of two men, and police are still searching for a suspect. City signs were posted the day after the incident, informing campers that the park is not a shelter space and that they needed to remove their belongings.



Seattle city crews have started clearing out an encampment at a Lake City park days after a deadly double shooting earlier this week.

What we know:

On Monday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Virgil Flaim Park on Northeast 123rd Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

A day after the shooting, signs were posted around Virgil Flaim Park by the city, urging campers to remove all belongings immediately and stating that the park is not a space for shelter.

When FOX 13 Seattle was at the park Wednesday morning, crews from the city of Seattle were clearing out the encampment.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 also spoke to Mayor Bruce Harrell Tuesday about residents' concerns about the encampment. He said the encampment was cleared a few weeks ago and that the city was doing the best that it could with the resources available. He asked residents to keep reaching out to the city about issues like this because their feedback is not going unnoticed.

What you can do:

Seattle police are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

