Shooting in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood injures man, no arrests

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood that left a 41-year-old man with serious injuries after being shot twice in the back while sleeping in his van. The incident occurred near N 86th St and Fremont Ave N around 1:30 a.m.; the victim drove off and called police after being shot, and was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle that left a man with serious injuries early Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near N 86th St and Fremont Ave N, located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood, around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with two gunshot wounds in his back, but he was still alive.

Police treated his injuries until the fire department arrived and drove him to the hospital. The man reportedly has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an early investigation, the victim was sleeping in his van, when a group of men approached and demanded he open his doors. After a few moments, the van windows shattered and the victim realized he had been shot.

The victim managed to drive off in his van and call police.

The suspects were gone from the area by the time police arrived to collect evidence.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA's Blewett Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.