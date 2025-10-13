Shooting in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood injures man, no arrests
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle that left a man with serious injuries early Monday morning.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting near N 86th St and Fremont Ave N, located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood, around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with two gunshot wounds in his back, but he was still alive.
Police treated his injuries until the fire department arrived and drove him to the hospital. The man reportedly has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to an early investigation, the victim was sleeping in his van, when a group of men approached and demanded he open his doors. After a few moments, the van windows shattered and the victim realized he had been shot.
The victim managed to drive off in his van and call police.
The suspects were gone from the area by the time police arrived to collect evidence.
No suspects have been identified or arrested.
Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.