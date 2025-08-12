When Seattle heats up, folks find relief by the water

The Brief Temperatures neared record-breaking numbers on Tuesday, soaring past 90 degrees in western Washington. Residents tell us about how they beat the heat. Many say being by the water is best. Health is a concern as people face possible dehydration and heat stroke without proper precautions.



As Seattle heats up, there’s no better way to stay cool than to find some shade and a spot by the water, but some Seattleites believe 90-degree temperatures is just too hot. "For me, this is a bit too hot," Ken Clark, who was eating outside said.

"I picked the shady spot," Dan Templin said. He knew it was about to heat up, so he chose to sp end the morning outside and enjoy his breakfast by the water.

Andrea Lopez is nine months pregnant. We found her dipping her feet in the water to cool off.

Seattle resident talks about navigating the heat wave during pregnancy.

What they're saying:

"Being pregnant in the hot weather, honestly I just love to swim so swimming, floating on something like a paddleboard," Lopez said.

Of course, when it gets this hot, everyone has their own methods to stay comfortable. Some rely on staying hydrated, others recommend dressing in loose and in not tight clothes, and many told FOX 13, it’s all about staying near or on the water.

"We definitely see more people when the weather is nice," Kaila Najar, Office Manager at the Paddle Club said. "It’s definitely always a lot cooler on the water."

People of all ages soaked up the sun on boats, kayaks and paddleboards.

"We see a high-volume during July, August and September," Sergio Gaytan Martinez, General Manager at Agua Verde Café said. "We get a lot of people coming in after their experience downstairs," he said.

The café sits above the Paddle club, which makes it a great place to stop and enjoy a meal and drink after a day on the water.

