'Seattle News Weekly': Graffiti crackdowns, teen violence

The Brief Episode one of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast explores public reactions, the line between street art and tagging and concerns over teen violence. Everett has spent about $150,000 on graffiti cleanup in two years, prompting consideration of a new ticketing law for taggers. City officials say citations could be easier to enforce than misdemeanors, helping hold graffiti taggers accountable.



Over the last two years, the city of Everett has spent approximately $150,000 to clean up graffiti, which has led the city to consider a new law to curb graffiti tags.

On episode one of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim and Reporter AJ Janavel break down what the potential law could entail, how the community is reacting and the firm differences between graffiti tagging and intentional street art.

On the podcast, Janavel shares the sharply divided reactions from his TikTok followers.

"Street art is art," one commenter said. While another commenter said, "there are vastly more important things to worry about."

Graffiti tags are classified as a misdemeanor in Everett, which sometimes makes it difficult to hold graffiti taggers accountable. With this potential new law, officials would have another option: Law enforcement could write graffiti taggers a ticket. Police officials say the burden of proof for a citation is much smaller than a misdemeanor.

On the first episode of "Seattle News Weekly," Kim and Janavel also explore teen violence, its connection to high absentee rates and chronic absenteeism in schools, and the broader impact on communities.

"As a parent myself, I think about these things … even if you're not a parent, teen violence impacts everybody as a society" — FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in-depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Friday for a new episode your favorite podcast platform or YouTube.

